SC State’s Leonard named to FCS All-America First Team

Darius Leonard is continuing to garner attention for his efforts on the field.

The South Carolina State redshirt senior linebacker was announced as one of three linebackers named to the FCS All-America first team by the Associated Press.

Leonard finished the season with 114 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and two interceptions for the Bulldogs. Those numbers also earned Leonard the 2017 MEAC Defensive Player of the Year award for the second consecutive season.

Leonard will put on the pads one more time for the Bulldogs when he plays in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Jan. 27, 2018.

