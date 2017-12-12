BOLO: 3 suspects wanted for breaking into Lugoff cell phone store

An image of a similar vehicle as the getaway car. (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

Kershaw Co. deputies are investigating a burglary where three suspects broke into a business and stole and a number of items.

Deputies have surveillance video of three suspects who burgled the Cellular Connections, located at 582 Highway 1 South around 5:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

The suspects broke into the front door, broke into a display case and took several cell phones and accessories. The suspects carried the cell phones and other items out in a plastic tote.

The suspects fled the scene in a Buick Rendezvous.

If you have any information on this crime and who the suspects are, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

