BOLO: 3 suspects wanted for breaking into Lugoff cell phone stor - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

BOLO: 3 suspects wanted for breaking into Lugoff cell phone store

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
An image of a similar vehicle as the getaway car. (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office) An image of a similar vehicle as the getaway car. (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Kershaw Co. deputies are investigating a burglary where three suspects broke into a business and stole and a number of items. 

Deputies have surveillance video of three suspects who burgled the Cellular Connections, located at 582 Highway 1 South around 5:40 a.m. on Tuesday. 

The suspects broke into the front door, broke into a display case and took several cell phones and accessories. The suspects carried the cell phones and other items out in a plastic tote. 

The suspects fled the scene in a Buick Rendezvous. 

If you have any information on this crime and who the suspects are, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly