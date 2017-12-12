CPD: Brief pursuit of stolen car ends in crash, suspect arrested

Both Columbia Police and Richland Co. Sheriff's Department are investigating a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that ended in a crash. (Source: CPD/Twitter)

Both Columbia Police and Richland Co. Sheriff's Department are on the scene of a crash that started as a pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

Law enforcement officers initially began investigating the theft of a vehicle that went from Richland County Sheriff's jurisdiction into CPD's.

The pursuit began with law enforcement spotting the stolen car and ended at North Main and Sunset Drive in Columbia after the vehicle did not stop for CPD officers on Farrow Road. The car crashed into three different cars on North Main and Sunset.

At least one person was taken to the hospital, but they are expected to be OK.

#CPDInvestigates CPD officer initiated a traffic stop on Farrow Rd after spotting a stolen vehicle from Richland County. The driver didn't stop for police. Ended up crashing into at least 3 cars during the attempted getaway. pic.twitter.com/dEQX06Gfg5 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) December 12, 2017

Lt. Curtis Wilson with the Richland County Sheriff's Department says two people have been detained and another person is being sought by law enforcement. The names of the suspects have not been released and charges are forthcoming.

The cars were hit at N. Main & Sunset Drive. At least one person was taken to a local hospital. (Non-life threatening injury) After the collisions, RCSD spotted the stolen vehicle, which later crashed on Clement Road. Charges forthcoming for suspect. pic.twitter.com/hMUsELiiOX — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) December 12, 2017

A woman who lives near the scene says a suspect ran through her home after the collision.

CPD is leading the investigation at this time.

Rerouted. We are at the scene on Clement road where suspects in a stolen vehicle crashed and took off on foot. @wis10 pic.twitter.com/KlxW9Ub7s4 — Sam Bleiweis (@SamWISTV) December 12, 2017

