WATCH: SC high schooler shatters backboard in vicious dunk inside gym

Some kids just have the skills - like this young man who went to the hole with authority inside a Ridge View High School gym on Tuesday.

Blazers head football coach Perry Parks posted the video on Twitter on Tuesday.

"So this just happened in [the] gym," Parks tweeted with a set of eyeball emojis.

So this just happened in Gym ?? pic.twitter.com/pJHsRUjZOL — Perry Parks (@CoachParks84) December 12, 2017

The students witnessing this Shaq-like takedown of the backboard stood there with absolutely no words. What can you do when your partner gets embarrassed like that?

The reaction to this utterly vicious dunk was swift.

Only High School Student to go Viral Twice in one Semester!!!!!! ?????? pic.twitter.com/HqiPhsctQD — Perry Parks (@CoachParks84) December 12, 2017

He been going out sad in 2017?? https://t.co/Bk5GycyqGQ — Ahmon Green (@Agreen_5) December 12, 2017

Never too late to try a new sport... https://t.co/dr5ydD8640 — Ridge View Wrestling (@RVblazerWRSTL) December 12, 2017

Parks also mentioned that one of the young men was involved in another hard-hitting video at a football practice earlier this year.

We've reached out to coach Parks for more details on this eventual Sportscenter Top 10 play.

