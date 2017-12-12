Midlands man charged in Orangeburg hit-and-run of moped driver

SC Troopers have announced that an Elloree man has been charged in the hit-and-run of a moped driver in Orangeburg County last week. (Source: Orangeburg County Detention Center)

SC Troopers have announced that an Elloree man has been charged in the hit-and-run of a moped driver in Orangeburg County last week.

Trooper Judd Jones says John Henry David, 24, has been charged with leaving the scene with great bodily injury. He is currently being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

The collision happened on Dec. 8 when the moped driver was struck on Tee Vee Road near Old Number Six Highway.

The condition of the moped driver is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.