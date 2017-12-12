These five people lured unsuspecting victims using an app and robbed them, deputies say

Sheriff's deputies have arrested the following and charged them all with armed robbery and kidnapping (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)

A group of five people used a social media app to lure unsuspecting people to a place where they were robbed at gunpoint during two separate incidents, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's deputies have arrested the following and charged them all with armed robbery and kidnapping:

Imani Anderson

Dante Johnson

Jacobi Scott

Gene Quattlebaum

Dremelle Gamble

According to the sheriff's department, Anderson lured the victims to a residence on Waverly Place Drive by using an app called Tagged.

The investigation is ongoing.

