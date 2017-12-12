AG Alan Wilson set to say act used to raise electricity rates for VC Summer is unconstitutional

The South Carolina Public Service Commission is hearing testimony Tuesday from concerned ratepayers hoping to sway commissioners to reduce SCE&G's rates following the collapse of the VC Summer project.

Attorney General Alan Wilson is expected to speak and discuss how the Base Load Review Act -- the main legislative vehicle used by SCE&G and Santee Cooper to raise rates to build the failed nuclear reactors project -- is unconstitutional.

The multi-billion dollar project was shuttered in August after cost overruns doomed the project.

Now, legislators and ratepayers are looking to recoup some or all of the money that went into the Fairfield County project.

