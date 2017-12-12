Shots fired into hospital office building overnight; police investigating

Investigators with the Columbia Police Department are looking into a shooting incident that happened on Greystone Boulevard overnight.

According to CPD, that shooting happened at a Palmetto Health Richland office building around 1:30 a.m.

No one was injured, but the glass door to the building was damaged.

CPD continues to investigate.

