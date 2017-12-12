Man, 40, killed in hit-and-run as suspect's car now sought

A 40-year-old has been identified as the victim in a fatal hit-and-run in Winnsboro early Tuesday morning.

Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill said Lamont Andre Jackson died after he was struck by a car on Highway 34 around 7 a.m. Investigators are seeking a white, 4-door Nissan with damage to the front end.

The Fairfield County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating. SCDPS has issued a flyer with more information on the vehicle.

SCHP is looking for a vehicle in a Fatal Hit & Run in Fairfield pic.twitter.com/LcqeQeK6nK — Trooper Gary SCHP (@SCHP_Troop4) December 13, 2017

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

