Columbia man wanted in Orangeburg man's brutal stabbing death

A Columbia man is now wanted in connection with the gruesome stabbing death of a man whose body was found sitting in a chair in Orangeburg County.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is looking for 21-year-old Michael Jerome Allen.

Investigators believe Allen is the suspect in the death of 58-year-old George Brown found dead inside his home on Maedrine Street. Deputies were called to the man's home after a relative said they were unable to make contact with the man.

When deputies arrived, officials said, they found the man slumped in a chair with a cut across his face. Autopsy results confirmed the victim died of stab wounds.

Officials said Allen has connections in Orangeburg and Columbia.

“My investigators have stayed with this until we’ve developed information that led to a suspect in this case,” Ravenell said. “A suspect may be a step ahead, but our investigators go that extra step.”

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.