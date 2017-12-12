Car fire on Interstate 26 blocks parts of road - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Car fire on Interstate 26 blocks parts of road

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation report a car fire on Interstate 26 is causing the roadway to be blocked.

According to DOT, that car fire is in the eastbound lane of I-26 near mile marker 128.

No word on any injuries.

A viewer captured footage of emergency officials responding to the scene.

Avoid the area if you can.

