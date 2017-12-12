Car fire on Interstate 26 blocks parts of road

Officers put the 11-year-old in cuffs, patted her down and put her in the back of a cop car as her mother pleaded with police not to take her daughter.More >>
Officers put the 11-year-old in cuffs, patted her down and put her in the back of a cop car as her mother pleaded with police not to take her daughter.More >>
Authorities say the incident is especially frightening because they believe the suspect didn’t know the victims beforehand.More >>
Authorities say the incident is especially frightening because they believe the suspect didn’t know the victims beforehand.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with making criminal threats.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with making criminal threats.More >>
A bouncer at Lachey’s Bar came to the aid of his co-worker when she was shot in the face outside the OTR restaurant. But while the Good Samaritan helped the shooting victim, someone jumped in his car and drove off.More >>
A bouncer at Lachey’s Bar came to the aid of his co-worker when she was shot in the face outside the OTR restaurant. But while the Good Samaritan helped the shooting victim, someone jumped in his car and drove off.More >>
A South Carolina man convicted of killing seven people says he has more victims who have not been discovered.More >>
A South Carolina man convicted of killing seven people says he has more victims who have not been discovered.More >>
Public polling shows many Americans are unhappy with the proposal. The separate bills recently passed by the House and Senate combine steep tax cuts for corporations with more modest reductions for most individuals.More >>
Public polling shows many Americans are unhappy with the proposal. The separate bills recently passed by the House and Senate combine steep tax cuts for corporations with more modest reductions for most individuals.More >>
An internationally watched Senate election is down to voters in Alabama who will choose between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones.More >>
An internationally watched Senate election is down to voters in Alabama who will choose between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones.More >>
The man arrested in the bombing, who told investigators he wanted to retaliate for American action against Islamic State extremists, came to the U.S. from Bangladesh in 2011 on a visa available to certain relatives of U.S. citizens.More >>
The man arrested in the bombing, who told investigators he wanted to retaliate for American action against Islamic State extremists, came to the U.S. from Bangladesh in 2011 on a visa available to certain relatives of U.S. citizens.More >>
The fifth largest blaze in state history was threatening thousands of homes as it churned through coastal mountains amid persistently dangerous weather conditions.More >>
The fifth largest blaze in state history was threatening thousands of homes as it churned through coastal mountains amid persistently dangerous weather conditions.More >>
Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged...More >>
Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.More >>
Authorities say the incident is especially frightening because they believe the suspect didn’t know the victims beforehand.More >>
Authorities say the incident is especially frightening because they believe the suspect didn’t know the victims beforehand.More >>
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation report a car fire on Interstate 26 is causing the roadway to be blocked. According to DOT, that car fire is in the westbound lane of I-26 near mile marker 128. No word on any injuries. A viewer captured footage of emergency officials responding to the scene. pic.twitter.com/Rys7TcDQJe — Randy Branham (@Randysuperman) December 12, 2017 Avoid the area if you can. Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reservedMore >>
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation report a car fire on Interstate 26 is causing the roadway to be blocked. According to DOT, that car fire is in the westbound lane of I-26 near mile marker 128. No word on any injuries. A viewer captured footage of emergency officials responding to the scene. pic.twitter.com/Rys7TcDQJe — Randy Branham (@Randysuperman) December 12, 2017 Avoid the area if you can. Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reservedMore >>
Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.More >>
Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.More >>