Las Vegas shooting victim walks out of the hospital right in time for Christmas!

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Tina Frost (r.), 27, woke up from a coma after getting shot in the forehead during the Las Vegas shooting. (GoFundMe) Tina Frost (r.), 27, woke up from a coma after getting shot in the forehead during the Las Vegas shooting. (GoFundMe)
Just in time for the Holiday Season, one of the victims of the Las Vegas shooting that killed 58 people and wounded hundreds is receiving the ultimate present.

Two months after the shooting outside of a country music festival where Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire on the large crowd, Tina Frost walked out of her inpatient rehabilitation hospital for a few days off to enjoy the holiday.

"She walked out of the inpatient rehabilitation hospital two days ago, got into Austin’s car and will have several days off from all of the doctors, nurses, therapists, dieticians, technicians and everyone else who knocks on her door “every five minutes," an update on her GoFundMe page said.

Frost was shot in the head and was in a coma for several days after the shooting.

Her family has since kept the public updated on the woman's progress on her GoFundMe page, which has raised over $600,000 to help pay for the costs of her hospitalization and treatment.

