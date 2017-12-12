Kid taught sign language signs out adorable 'help' sign as he me - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Kid taught sign language signs out adorable 'help' sign as he meets Santa in photo

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Twitter) (Source: Twitter)
(WIS) -

Ah yes, getting your photo taken with Santa Claus. The rite of passage for most kids usually turns into the ultimate example of the agony and the ecstasy -- either you smile big or you scream in horror.

But this kid making the rounds on social media found a way to stand out. 

The young boy's mother, Kerry Spencer, posted this adorable photo of her son meeting Santa for his photo. We'll let the caption speak for itself on this one.

"We taught out baby sign language," Spencer wrote. "This is the sign for 'help.' You're welcome."

Why yes, thank you, Kerry. You're right about that. We'll thank you again as soon as we stop laughing. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

