Wednesday night will showcase the year's best meteor showing with the Geminids

Stargazers and meteorologists alike are all looking forward to Wednesday night's Geminid meteor shower - and astronomers say this year's shower will be a sight to behold. (Source: Sky and Telescope)

Stargazers and meteorologists alike are all looking forward to Wednesday night's Geminid meteor shower - and astronomers say this year's shower will be a sight to behold.

Unlike last year's shower which was washed out by the supermoon, this year's will be unencumbered by moonlight.

Sky and Telescope say it will be "the year's most prolific" meteor shower, with up to 120 meteors per hour visible in rural areas.

Also happening during the shower, the 3200 Phaethon asteroid, the mother of this shower, will also be visible.

You can see the path 3200 Phaethon here.

The shower peaks Wednesday into Thursday, with the best views away from city lights and is the best beginning into the late evening through 2 a.m.

Just don't forget to look toward the constellation Gemini.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.