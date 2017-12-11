Sumter PD: Man charged with murder when argument leads to shooting

Kentwon Savon Thames-Daniels, 22, surrendered on Monday and is now charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. (Source: Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center)

An argument between two men Sunday on Flamingo Road in Sumter led to the shooting death of one man and the arrest of another, police say.

Sumter police say Kentwon Savon Thames-Daniels, 22, surrendered on Monday and is now charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The incident happened on Sunday, Dec. 10 when he and the victim, David Green Bratton, were seen arguing before police arrived at the 1100 block of Flamingo Road. Bratton, 39, was taken to Palmetto Health Tuomey Hospital where he later died.

Thames-Daniels is currently booked at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center. The investigation continues into the shooting.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.