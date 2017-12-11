Lex.-Richland School District 5 names superintendent-elect

Lexington-Richland School District Five trustees announced Monday that they have picked veteran educator Dr. Christina Melton to become the district’s next superintendent. (Source: Lexington-Richland School District 5)

The Lexington-Richland School District 5 named their next superintendent at Monday's school board meeting.

Trustees have selected Dr. Christina Melton as the superintendent-elect and will replace Dr. Stephen Hefner who announced his retirement earlier in this year.

“Dr. Melton is regarded as one of the best educational leaders in our state, and we are excited to name her the next superintendent of School District Five,” said Board Chairman Robert Gantt. “Naming her superintendent-elect helps us ensure the district’s continued success and a seamless transition from one extraordinary superintendent to the next.”

Melton is currently the district's chief instructional officer and has a 23-year career in education.

“It’s an incredible honor, and I am humbled by the responsibility of leading this great school district,” Melton said. “In District Five, the focus has and always will be on teaching and learning. My continued mission as superintendent will be on making a positive difference in the lives of children and teachers in our community. We have much to celebrate and much to look forward to in School District Five.”

Melton has been actively involved in several educational boards and organizations. She has served as chair of the South Carolina Council on Accreditation and School Improvement for the South Carolina Association of Colleges and Schools. She also sat on the board of directors for the South Carolina Association of School Administrators.

Her awards and recognitions include: SCASA Administrator of the Year in 2016, the 2012 Superintendent’s Award for Outstanding Leadership and the 2012 Outstanding Contributions in Education Award by the South Carolina Association of School Psychologists. She was also named South Carolina Elementary Principal of the Year for 2011-2012.

“I have every confidence that Dr. Melton is well prepared to serve as the superintendent of District Five,” Hefner said. “She will provide both the continuity and stability needed to effect those changes which will move the District to even higher levels of success.”

Melton will take over on July 1.

