The city could decide on the fate of Zaxby's in Five Points on Tuesday

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

How do you feel about a Zaxby's in Columbia's Five Points?

The Columbia Zoning Board of Appeals will vote Tuesday on whether or not a Zaxby's should move into the spot that became vacant when Harper's Restaurant closed earlier this year.

The Five Points Association told us last week they're opposed to the idea.

The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. 

