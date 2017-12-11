SCANA offers abandoned V.C. Summer nuclear site to Santee Cooper

SCANA has proposed handing over the V.C. Summer nuclear site to Santee Cooper so the project can be preserved and perhaps finished later.

The decision comes more than four months after the more than $9 billion project was suddenly abandoned, leaving thousands without a job.

Eric Boomhower, director of public affairs at SCANA, sent the following statement, saying:

As partners in the new nuclear project, SCE&G and Santee Cooper have had discussions regarding a variety of issues relating to an orderly winding down of activity at the construction site. Because representatives of Santee Cooper have stated several times publicly that Santee Cooper is genuinely interested in preserving and maintaining the site in case it becomes economically advantageous for Santee Cooper to finish construction in future years, SCE&G asked Santee Cooper to consider a potential transaction that would involve SCE&G transferring its 55 percent interest in the project to Santee Cooper. SCE&G believes challenges associated with such a transfer to Santee Cooper could be addressed adequately through further discussion and negotiations if Santee Cooper is interested. However, SCE&G intends to preserve the $2 billion tax deduction and use it for the benefit of SCE&G’s customers under any alternative.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.