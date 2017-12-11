Buddy Pough to coach one final season at SC State with 1-year contract

The SC State University's athletics department announced Monday that head football coach Buddy Pough signed a one-year contract, his final year in the role.

Athletic Director Stacy Daley said in a release on Monday that he believes "this decision is best for the overall athletics program" as they go into "rebuilding mode."

“The nucleus of that rebuilding is our football program. Coach Pough holds the record as the second-winningest coach in school history," Daley said. "His winning tradition, extensive relationships throughout the state as well as his familiarity with the program and the MEAC Conference all played a role in helping form the decision. Coach Pough has agreed to be part of the rebuilding process and the University is looking forward to his input and expertise in securing his replacement.”

During his 16-year tenure at the school, where he earned a bachelor’s and a master’s, as well as All-MEAC honors as an offensive lineman, Pough has an overall record of 120-64, including a 94-33 MEAC record. His teams have also captured two MEAC titles (2008 and 2009) outright, shared four others (2004, 2010, 2013 and 2014), and made four trips to the FCS playoffs (2008, 2009, 2010 and 2013).

And despite financial troubles in the past, the future is looking bright for SC State athletics. The school also announced Monday that they were reinstating the women's tennis program.

