Buddy Pough to coach one final season at SC State with 1-year contract

Blessed with a powerful boot, Airport Eagle Paxton Brooks ranks as the nation's fifth-best kicker by ESPN.More >>
The SC State University's athletics department announced Monday that head football coach Buddy Pough signed a one-year contract extension.More >>
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has won the Heisman Trophy, completing a climb from walk-on to one of the most accomplished players in the history of college football.More >>
Bennett Moehring narrowly missed a 48-yard field goal in a swirling snow on the final play and Army held off Navy 14-13 to win its first Commander-in-Chief's Trophy since 1996.More >>
Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas say they were victims of assault when the doctor worked for USA Gymnastics.More >>
