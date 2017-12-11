SCDOT: Truck leaks hazardous materials spill on I-77 at exit 5 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SCDOT: Truck leaks hazardous materials spill on I-77 at exit 5

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
(Source: South Carolina Department of Transportation) (Source: South Carolina Department of Transportation)
SCDOT is reporting a hazardous material spill on I-77 northbound at Exit 5, South Carolina 48/Bluff Road toward Columbia. 

The spill was caused by a truck leaking diesel fuel. No lanes are closed at this time and traffic is moving along in this area. 

