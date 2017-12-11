ALDI issues recall of their Choceur Dark chocolate bars

ALDI has issued a voluntary recall of a line of their dark chocolate bars as a precaution due to the potential presence of almonds which are not listed on the packaging. (Source: ALDI USA)

In a Dec. 7 news release, the grocery store chain says their Choceur dark chocolate bars may contain almond pieces, which could cause an allergic reaction for those with a nut allergy.

The bars look like the ones on your screen and have a best by date of July 2018. ALDI has removed the product from its stores.

The product was available for purchase in the following states: Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa, Kentucky, West Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, and Texas.

The product was also available for purchase to ALDI customers in the Atlanta, Dallas and Los Angeles areas through the company's partnership with Instacart, a grocery delivery service.

To date, no illnesses related to this product have been reported and no other ALDI products are affected by this recall, the grocer says.

"ALDI takes the safety and integrity of the products it sells seriously," the company said in a release. "If customers have product affected by this voluntary recall, they should discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund."

Customers who have questions about this recall may contact ALDI customer service via aldi.us/customerservice or 1-800-325-7894, Monday - Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. CST.

"ALDI sincerely regrets any inconvenience and concern this voluntary recall may cause," the company said.

