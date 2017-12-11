CFD: Fire that displaced 5 caused by child playing with a lighter

The Columbia Fire Department says a house fire on Willow Hurst Ct. is now under control and released the cause of the fire.

The fire was contained on the second floor of the home and was caused by a child playing with a lighter. The fire caused $85,000 in damages.

There were no injuries from the fire, but five people, including three children, are displaced. The Red Cross is assisting them.

FINALUPDATE: estimated damages $85K as the result of the fire investigation #TheCFD determined the cause of Fire was a child was playing with a lighter #scnews #mediaupdate — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) December 11, 2017

UPDATE: scene under control no injuries reported quick knockdown crews contained fire to 2nd floor fire under investigation smoke/water damage throughout 2 adults 3 children displaced @RedCrossSC assisting #scnews pic.twitter.com/Svnd9LgQzs — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) December 11, 2017

