CFD: Fire that displaced 5 caused by child playing with a lighter

CFD: Fire that displaced 5 caused by child playing with a lighter

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Columbia Fire Department) (Source: Columbia Fire Department)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Columbia Fire Department says a house fire on Willow Hurst Ct. is now under control and released the cause of the fire. 

The fire was contained on the second floor of the home and was caused by a child playing with a lighter. The fire caused $85,000 in damages. 

There were no injuries from the fire, but five people, including three children, are displaced. The Red Cross is assisting them. 

