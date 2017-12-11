Deputies warn of scammers posing as RCSD members

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is warning against a person or group of people posing as members of their department.

The sheriff's department says the scammers are asking people to call a fake phone number and report information on fake incidents. The scammers are doing this to collect personal information.

The sheriff's department advises people to not call this number. If you know who these individuals are, you are asked to report them to the sheriff's department or to Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Scam alert! An individual or group is posing as the RCSD referring people to call 803-477-3056 for information on fake incidents, i.e. fake shootings. It is a fake phone number used to collect personal information!! Do NOT call it! pic.twitter.com/Um0B4zsPkx — RCSD (@RCSD) December 11, 2017

