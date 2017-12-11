Deputies warn of scammers posing as RCSD members - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Deputies warn of scammers posing as RCSD members

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department) (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is warning against a person or group of people posing as members of their department. 

The sheriff's department says the scammers are asking people to call a fake phone number and report information on fake incidents. The scammers are doing this to collect personal information. 

The sheriff's department advises people to not call this number. If you know who these individuals are, you are asked to report them to the sheriff's department or to Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. 

