Midlands man accused of making bomb threat against a church

A man accused of making a threat against a church in the Midlands has been charged.

According to the Batesburg-Leesville Police Department, Tyronza Rauch, 37, has been charged with disturbance of religious worship and making a bomb threat against First Baptist Church in Batesburg.

An incident report says Rauch was located by a member of the police department around 12 p.m. near Raburn Street.

The reporting officer said he asked Rauch what was going on.

"I have a headache and those people are in my church and will not leave me alone," Rauch said, according to the report.

The officer then reportedly asked Rauch if he had quit taking his medication.

"I do not need it anymore," Rauch reportedly said.

The reporting officer was then placed in touch with First Baptist's pastor, who said Rauch threatened to blow up the church.

An investigation continues.

