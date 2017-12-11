USC's Frank Martin wants to meet Keaton Jones, TN teen subjected - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

USC's Frank Martin wants to meet Keaton Jones, TN teen subjected to bullying

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Keaton Jones (Source: Facebook) Keaton Jones (Source: Facebook)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

South Carolina head basketball coach Frank Martin wants to meet with Keaton Jones, the Knoxville, TN teen whose video describing his treatment by bullies at his school. 

The video of Jones has spread all over social media over the weekend with millions of views on Facebook and Twitter.

Celebrities and political figures across social media have rushed to the defense of the young man. 

Martin is just another one of those voices, but he says he'd be willing to bring Jones to the Gamecocks' locker room in Knoxville when they play Tennessee in the next few months.

Now, however, Keaton's mother, Kimberly Jones, is being questioned after several questionable posts from her were shared on social media. 

