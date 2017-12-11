USC's Frank Martin wants to meet Keaton Jones, TN teen subjected to bullying

South Carolina head basketball coach Frank Martin wants to meet with Keaton Jones, the Knoxville, TN teen whose video describing his treatment by bullies at his school.

The video of Jones has spread all over social media over the weekend with millions of views on Facebook and Twitter.

This is Keaton Jones, he lives in Knoxville and he has a little something to say about bullying.pic.twitter.com/coyQxFp33V — Everything TN (@Everything_TN) December 9, 2017

Celebrities and political figures across social media have rushed to the defense of the young man.

Martin is just another one of those voices, but he says he'd be willing to bring Jones to the Gamecocks' locker room in Knoxville when they play Tennessee in the next few months.

That is so sad and so powerful. I am going to try to get him in our locker room when we go to Knoxville https://t.co/LfjWJym3OC — Frank Martin (@FrankMartin_SC) December 11, 2017

Now, however, Keaton's mother, Kimberly Jones, is being questioned after several questionable posts from her were shared on social media.

