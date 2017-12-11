Man accused of murdering ex-wife, dumping her body in shallow grave denied bond

James Ginther was arrested and charged with the murder of his ex-wife, Suzette Ginther. (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

A circuit court judge has denied bond for the man accused of killing his ex-wife, then dumping her body in a Sumter County forest.

Lt. Ken Bell with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office says James Ginther will remain at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center until his next court date in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Suzette Ginther.

New details about James' arrest in Kentucky are also coming into focus.

James was arrested just days after Suzette's body was found by a hunter near Camp Burnt Gin. She had been shot, investigators said. James, according to Bell, fell asleep while driving, thus causing him to hit a guardrail.

James was then taken into custody by the Louisville Metro Police Department before he was extradited back to South Carolina.

