Marine, SC police officer killed in line of duty in accident

A Marine Corps veteran and officer with the Johnston Police Department in Edgefield County died in the line of duty following a single-vehicle accident over the weekend.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, Officer James Eric Chapman, 30, was in a single car accident at around 10:15 p.m. Friday. He was driving a Ford Explorer going south down Highway 23 when he went off the left shoulder, hit several trees and was ejected.

Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard tweeted many details about Chapman's young life.

Officer Eric Chapman was a former machine gunner in the United States Marine Corps and had bravely served for the Johnston Police Department for over two years.



We are forever grateful for his service. pic.twitter.com/tjgwkmEuJE — Solicitor11thCircuit (@Solicitor_11th) December 10, 2017

Chapman, according to Hubbard, was a machine gunner in the Marine Corps.

Visitation is set for Tuesday night at Ramey Funeral Home from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with funeral services scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Saluda Church of God.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.