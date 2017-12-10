Haley on Trump accusers: "They should be heard, and they should be dealt with."

In an interview Sunday morning, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said that she feels the women who have accused President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct have a right to be heard, according to a report from NBC News.

Appearing on CBS’ “Face The Nation” the former South Carolina governor told CBS that all the accusers’ allegations should be addressed.

"They should be heard, and they should be dealt with,” Haley said. “And I think we heard from them prior to the election. And I think any woman who has felt violated or felt mistreated in any way, they have every right to speak up.”

The president has been accused by 16 women of sexual misconduct. The White House has said that the president addressed the comments during the campaign and that voters rejected the women's accusations when they elected Trump.

Haley, however, broke from the usual response of the Trump administration to say that it is for the people to decide.

"I know that he was elected," Haley said, "but, you know, women should always feel comfortable coming forward. And we should all be willing to listen to them.”

Haley went on to say how proud she was of all the women who have shared their stores of sexual misconduct.

“I think it will start to bring a conscience to the situation, not just in politics, but in, you know, we've seen in Hollywood and in every industry," she said. "And I think the time has come."

