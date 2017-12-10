2 displaced after Sunday morning apartment fire

The Columbia Fire Department responded to a 2-story apartment fire on Sunday that left two displaced.

Fire officials responded to the 400 block of Waccamaw Avenue just before 11 a.m. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported from the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Officials say four apartments in total were affected by the fire. Two of the four were occupied.

The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.

