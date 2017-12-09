What's in the sky? The Midlands want to know why so many planes are flying so close together

Is this Santa? Viewers from parts of the Midlands have sent us photos and video of several planes flying close together. (Source: Olivia Smith)

We've received several calls and messages on several planes flying close together in the Midlands Saturday night.

Viewers from Lexington, Leesburg, Red Bank, Gilbert, Lake Murray and other spots in the Midlands say they say a number of planes flying low and close together around 8 p.m. and commented that it was very loud.

We're making calls and working to figure it out. We reached out to both Shaw Air Force Base and McEntire Joint National Guard Base who said it was not them.

Ten to Fifteen small aircraft flying in line from East to West above Lexington, SC, all about a quarter to half a mile apart. Explanations? I have none. pic.twitter.com/m2sfEczMtp — Barrett Gruber (@barrettgruber) December 10, 2017

Does anybody know why there were 11 airplanes flying in a straight line near I-77 in Cayce near exit 2? @WLTX @wis10 @FoxNews — Stephanie Hendrix (@SMHendrix49) December 10, 2017

@wis10 we are in west cola and what looked like a line of 12 helicopters in sky. What’s up? — Renay Bates (@emmasnaynay) December 10, 2017

