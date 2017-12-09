What's in the sky? The Midlands want to know why so many planes - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

What's in the sky? The Midlands want to know why so many planes are flying so close together

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
We've received several calls and messages on several planes flying close together in the Midlands Saturday night. 

Viewers from Lexington, Leesburg, Red Bank, Gilbert, Lake Murray and other spots in the Midlands say they say a number of planes flying low and close together around 8 p.m. and commented that it was very loud. 

We're making calls and working to figure it out. We reached out to both Shaw Air Force Base and McEntire Joint National Guard Base who said it was not them. 

If you have any additional photos or video, send us to us in a Facebook Message or email us a sendit@wistv.com.

Check back for more updates. 

