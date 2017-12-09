Midlands mother choked, hit 5-month-old baby in the face charged with attempted murder

A 20-year-old Richland County woman has been charged with attempted murder after physically assaulted her 5-month-old daughter, according to the sheriff's department.

Jacklyn Sellers was arrested on Saturday when deputies arrived at a call in the 100 block of Wilcox Road around 12:30 p.m. Deputies say Sellers choked and hit her daughter in the face, in addition to throwing her against a wall.

A family member was able to take the baby from Sellers and call 911. Sellers then grabbed a knife and injured herself, deputies said.

EMS was also called to the scene and took the baby and Sellers to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital. The baby suffered serious injuries and remains in the hospital; Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators have placed her in protective custody.

Sellers has been booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

