Final farewell to first African American Chief justice in the state since reconstruction

Hundreds gathered in Orangeburg to bid a final farewell to the first African American Chief justice in the state since reconstruction.

The memorial service for Ernest Finney Jr. was held in the "James and Dorothy Z. Elmore Chapel. This was located on the Campus of Claflin University where Finney graduated from in 1952.

Family and friends watched over his casket as they told fond memories of his life, and the legacy Finney left behind. Those who knew him say his life impacted South Carolina in tremendous ways.

"Ernest Finney was someone who thought that we could do better. And I think that he encouraged me more than anything else to do that. To make a statement about where we are, where we were and where we need to be," said friend and classmate Leo Twiggs.

Finney was also buried Saturday in a private ceremony at an unspecified location.

