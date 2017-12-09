RCSD: 2 people hospitalized after shooting on Two Notch Road - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

RCSD: 2 people hospitalized after shooting on Two Notch Road

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WISTV) (Source: WISTV)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Two people were taken to the hospital on Saturday after multiple shots were fired near the intersection of Two Notch Road and Parklane Road. 

An original report from Lt. Curtis Wilson, a spokesman for the Richland County Sheriff's Department, stated that the shooting happened in the parking lot of Kiki's Chicken and Waffles. However, we have since learned from Lt. Wilson that the shooting didn't happen at that location but rather in the roadway of the intersection near the restaurant. 

Deputies responded to a shots fired call on the 7000 block of Parklane Road just after noon on Saturday.

Details are extremely limited at this time, however, Lt. Wilson said there are two victims who have been taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Check back for updates as we continue to follow this developing story. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

