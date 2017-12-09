RCSD: 2 people hospitalized after shooting on Two Notch Road

Richland Co. deputies have released more details surrounding a shooting at the intersection of Two Notch Road and Parklane Road that sent two people to the hospital on Saturday.

Just after 12 p.m., deputies say a suspect, or multiple suspects, fired multiple shots from a car. Two men in another car were shot in the upper body before they crashed their car into a nearby tree. Richland Co. EMS transported the victims to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A WIS reporter on the scene reported seeing another car crashed into a nearby pole. The sheriff's department has not released any details on how that car crashed into the pole.

An original report from Lt. Curtis Wilson, a spokesman for the Richland County Sheriff's Department, stated that the shooting happened in the parking lot of Kiki's Chicken and Waffles. However, we have since learned from Lt. Wilson that the shooting didn't happen at that location but rather in the roadway of the intersection near the restaurant.

Check back for updates as we continue to follow this developing story.

In the meantime, deputies are urging anyone with any information about this shooting to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

