19-year-old arrested, charged after Five Points hit-and-run

Charles Thomas Jason is charged with hit and run with personal injury. (Source: CPD)

Columbia Police arrested and charged a 19-year-old in connection to a hit-and-run that happened in Five Points Friday night.

Charles Thomas Jason is charged with hit and run with personal injury.

The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Greene Street. Investigators spoke with witnesses and gathered information at the scene to determine what happened. Jason was driving a 2007 Chevy Tahoe when he hit a 21-year-old person who was in the roadway but not using a crosswalk.

After hitting the person, Jason fled the scene and went to a home on Lincoln Street. USC’s Department of Law Enforcement and Safety assisted CPD in locating him.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where officers say he continues to receive medical treatment. The victim suffered multiple lacerations during the collision.

Jason is being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center under a $5,000 surety bond.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.