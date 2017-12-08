Troopers search for car involved in Orangeburg Co. hit-and-run

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run in Orangeburg County that seriously injured a person.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday on Tee Vee Road near Old Number Six Highway.

Troopers said someone driving a silver 1998 – 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis hit a person on a moped. The vehicle may have damage on the headlight of the passenger side.

Anyone who may have any information about this hit-and-run incident is urged by troopers to contact SCHP at (843)-953-6010 or 1-800-768-1506. You can also call Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

