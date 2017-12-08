72-year-old identified as victim in fatal Lexington car wreck

The Lexington County Coroner has identified the victim of a Friday morning car wreck as a 72-year-old man from Swansea.

The coroner said Louis Connelley died at the scene of the crash from his injuries.

It happened around 10 a.m.

Connelley was traveling south on Highway 321in a Chevy truck when he crashed into the driver’s side of a tractor-trailer as the tractor-trailer attempted to cross the highway from Glenn Road.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP MAIT team.

