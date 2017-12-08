Former Lexington deputy found not guilty of domestic violence ch - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Former Lexington deputy found not guilty of domestic violence charge

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Brien Gwyn, a former LCSD deputy, was found not guilty of domestic violence in court on Friday, according to his attorney. (Source: Brien Gwyn) Brien Gwyn, a former LCSD deputy, was found not guilty of domestic violence in court on Friday, according to his attorney. (Source: Brien Gwyn)
LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -

A former Lexington County Sheriff’s deputy who was charged with second-degree domestic violence in 2015 was found not guilty in court on Friday, according to his attorney.

Brien Gwyn was charged after an altercation in a restaurant parking lot with his ex-wife on the night of June 29, 2015. 

Gwyn has not worked for the department since July of 2015 following his arrest. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly