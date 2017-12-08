Former Lexington deputy found not guilty of domestic violence charge

Brien Gwyn, a former LCSD deputy, was found not guilty of domestic violence in court on Friday, according to his attorney. (Source: Brien Gwyn)

A former Lexington County Sheriff’s deputy who was charged with second-degree domestic violence in 2015 was found not guilty in court on Friday, according to his attorney.

Brien Gwyn was charged after an altercation in a restaurant parking lot with his ex-wife on the night of June 29, 2015.

Gwyn has not worked for the department since July of 2015 following his arrest.

