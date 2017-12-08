Columbia's former senior asst. city manager releases statement following retirement announcement

Former Columbia Senior Assistant City Manager Allison Baker is speaking out for the first time since his retirement was announced earlier this week.

Baker submitted his retirement notice and immediate resignation on Friday, December 1 after an internal investigation began into an allegation that was reported to Human Resources regarding inappropriate behavior involving Baker.

On Friday, he released a statement saying he was “disappointed in the City’s inability to clearly articulate my retirement.”

Baker said he feels that he has served the citizens of Columbia for more than 20 years with passion and zeal for his job. He goes on to say that he lives confidently in the fact that “I was a successful leader, compassionate friend, and ethical person.”

Read Baker’s entire statement below:

I am disappointed in the City’s inability to clearly articulate my retirement. I feel as though I have successfully served the citizens of Columbia for nearly 21 years, showing both passion and zeal for my job, while successfully working with staff members and community leaders alike to move this City forward. I am excited about new opportunities to continue serving the people of this great community; and live confidently in the fact that I was a successful leader, compassionate friend and ethical person.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.