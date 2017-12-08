Lexington PD warn of traffic congestion on Sunset Blvd.

The Lexington Police Department is warning residents of a collision on Sunset Boulevard that is causing some traffic problems.

The department posted on their social media pages that the collision is near the Target on the 5000 block of Sunset Boulevard.

Officers said one of the roadway lanes is closed until the cars can be moved out of the roadway.

Drivers are urged to proceed with caution while driving in the area.

