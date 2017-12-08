Lexington PD warn of traffic congestion on Sunset Blvd.

A shooter killed two classmates at a New Mexico high school Thursday as students hid in their classrooms or in closets.More >>
A shooter killed two classmates at a New Mexico high school Thursday as students hid in their classrooms or in closets.More >>
Sen. Al Franken said Thursday he would resign, just a day after new allegations brought the number of women alleging he had groped or tried to kiss them to at least eight.More >>
Sen. Al Franken said Thursday he would resign, just a day after new allegations brought the number of women alleging he had groped or tried to kiss them to at least eight.More >>
Without legislation, many agencies would run out of money after midnight Friday and grind to a close.More >>
Without legislation, many agencies would run out of money after midnight Friday and grind to a close.More >>
Gaza officials say two Hamas members have been killed in Israeli airstrikes following a rocket attack on Israel.More >>
Gaza officials say two Hamas members have been killed in Israeli airstrikes following a rocket attack on Israel.More >>
President Donald Trump is urging Alabama voters to support Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, saying on Twitter the "LAST thing" his agenda needs is a "Liberal Democrat" in the Senate.More >>
President Donald Trump is urging Alabama voters to support Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, saying on Twitter the "LAST thing" his agenda needs is a "Liberal Democrat" in the Senate.More >>
The fire broke out Thursday amid dry, hot, windy conditions across the region that would be extreme for any season, but are especially stunning just two weeks from winter.More >>
The fire broke out Thursday amid dry, hot, windy conditions across the region that would be extreme for any season, but are especially stunning just two weeks from winter.More >>
Police say the same man arrested for assault and domestic violence charges, offered women near the University of South Carolina's campus rides home, tried to hold them captive, and assaulted one of them.More >>
Police say the same man arrested for assault and domestic violence charges, offered women near the University of South Carolina's campus rides home, tried to hold them captive, and assaulted one of them.More >>
The Lexington County Coroner has identified the victim of a car wreck that happened Friday morning as a 72-year-old man from Swansea.More >>
The Lexington County Coroner has identified the victim of a car wreck that happened Friday morning as a 72-year-old man from Swansea.More >>
Friends, family, and members of the public gathered in Sumter on Friday to remember former South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Ernest Finney at a wake which was held at Morris College.More >>
Friends, family, and members of the public gathered in Sumter on Friday to remember former South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Ernest Finney at a wake which was held at Morris College.More >>
Samsung Electronics America is set to expand its Newberry-based operation to support more than 1,000 local jobs by 2020 with a little help from the University of South Carolina and Clemson University.More >>
Samsung Electronics America is set to expand its Newberry-based operation to support more than 1,000 local jobs by 2020 with a little help from the University of South Carolina and Clemson University.More >>