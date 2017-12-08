Northbound lanes of I-77 near Garners Ferry Road blocked due to - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Northbound lanes of I-77 near Garners Ferry Road blocked due to wreck

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
(Source: SCDOT) (Source: SCDOT)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A wreck on Interstate 77 near Garners Ferry Road has all northbound lanes closed.

The collision was first reported by the Department of Transportation at about 3: 46 p.m.

Details about the collision remain extremely limited, however, you may want to find an alternate route if this area is a part of your travel plans today.

Check back for updates. 

