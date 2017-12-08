Elgin toy and food drive looking to grow more this holiday season

This holiday season a Midlands town is doing everything they can to grow an annual toy and food drive

The drive has been going on for more than 15 years. It was named the Elgin Toy Round Up and Caring Hands project in 2005. Last year they were able to help 65 families.

It is spearheaded by the Elgin Police Department, with the help of Stover middle school and the elementary schools Blaney and Doby's Mill.

Several Stover Middle School students spoke with us about the hope and understanding they now have to be able to make sure everyone has a merry Christmas.



"I really look forward to doing that, it's going to be so fun to watch them light up and just have a lot of fun with it," says Jordan Porter

"I'm going to feel really good knowing that they're going to have something that over the holidays that they can't normally have," says Rob Howard.

"Remember how important it is to donate and how good you'll feel after you donate," says Faith Youngblood.

Those who have helped and have been helped by the program say it has helped transform the

"Oh it's a blessing to me, biggest Christmas gift I could get," says Freddy Chavis who’s family has been helped by the program.



"It's been fantastic to watch it, makes you feel good to be in a small town," says Elgin Police Chief H. Harold Brown.

It's not too late to help the town of Elgin with their toy and food drive. You can do so by contacting the Elgin Town Hall.



The town, police department and schools will hold a special assembly at the Stover gym next Thursday morning as they get ready to hand out the gifts that Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.