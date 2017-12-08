Murder suspect captured minutes after crash that placed three schools on lock down

The suspect, Jashawn Livingston, was captured just minutes after this crash. (Source: RCSD)

Jashawn Livingston was captured by a joint task force of CPD officers and RCSD deputies. (Source: CPD)

The Richland County Sheriff's Department has captured a man wanted for murder just minutes after he led deputies on a chase in the Rosewood community.

Sheriff's officials say Jashawn Livingston was captured close to the crash site.

According to sheriff's department spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson, Columbia Police Department officers spotted a car being driving by Livingston who is wanted in connection with a murder.

Livingston, Wilson said, failed to stop and took officers on a brief chase in the Rosewood area until he crashed into another vehicle near South Harden Street.

Wilson said from there, Livingston fled the scene on foot but was captured just moments later.

"It's a good day when we're able to catch a murder suspect," Wilson said.

Further details about the case Livingston has been sought in connection with remain unknown.

AC Moore Elementary School, Hand Middle School, and Rosewood Elementary School were placed on modified lock down as a precaution, according to Richland One.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

