Report: RI woman killed in SC I-95 crash was returning from Disney World

A Providence, Rhode Island woman was the victim in a crash on Interstate 95 early Friday morning that killed herself and sent one of her six passengers to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to Providence's NBC 10, Ivette Figueroa was killed when her Honda SUV traveled off the left side of I-95 near mile marker 113 and crashed into the tree.

Figueroa's son was hospitalized in the crash as well with serious injuries, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The car, filled with seven people from two families, was heading back to Rhode Island from Disney World where the kids in the car were competing in a youth football tournament.

