Driver killed, passenger seriously injured after car smashes into tree off I-95

Clarendon County officials are investigating an accident that killed the driver of a car that smashed into a tree early Friday morning off Interstate 95.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, the driver of a Honda SUV traveled off the left side of I-95 near mile marker 113 and crashed into the tree.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt. Six others were in the car. One of the passengers was taken to McLeod Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Clarendon County Coroner's Office has not yet identified the driver.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.