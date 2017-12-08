Early morning fire engulfs Midlands home, displaces occupant and dog

The Richland County Fire Marshal is investigating after a fire severely damaged a Columbia home early Friday morning.

According to the Columbia Fire Department, firefighters were called to a two-story home on Bitternut Drive and found heavy smoke pouring from the roof.

Firefighters quickly got to work, CFD says, and managed to get the fire under control just before 4 a.m.

FINALUPDATE: scene under control 1 occupant and 1 dog displaced without injury RC Fire Marshal investigating #scnews #mediaalert #sctweets #firefighters pic.twitter.com/2DmbvpNZq3 — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) December 8, 2017

No one was injured, but one person and a dog were displaced as a result of the fire.

No word on what caused the fire or how much damage it caused.

