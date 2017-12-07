Lexington man arrested after attacking another person with machete

Ezra Foster, 32, is charged with attempted murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime. (Source: LCSD)

A Lexington man is behind bars after deputies say he stabbed another person with a machete Thursday morning.

“According to information we gathered at the scene, Foster attacked the victim with a machete,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

The victim was able to get away from Foster and another person who lives in the home called 911.

Deputies say the victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover.

