Deputies search for indecent exposure suspect who escaped custody at hospital

Richland County deputies are searching for a suspect that escaped their custody at Palmetto Health Richland.

21-year-old Akintunde Warnock is wanted on two counts of indecent exposure. He is accused exposing himself at the Palmetto Compress Apartments, located at 617 Devine Street, on Nov. 20.

Lt. Curtis Wilson with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Warnock escaped custody after he complained of having chest pains.

Deputies are actively searching the area around the hospital for Warnock. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.