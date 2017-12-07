Man accused of luring USC women as fake Uber driver arrested in FL

Farris Kaloti, 28, was arrested near Miami, FL in connection to open arrest warrants he had in Miami-Dade County. (Source: Pinecrest PD)

Police in Florida have arrested a man who is accused of posing as an Uber driver and assaulting and holding women against their will near the University of South Carolina.

On Tuesday, USC Police in Columbia tweeted a photo of Farris Kaloti saying he was suspected of offering female college students a ride home and then refusing to let them out of his car.

WIS has reached out to CPD for information on whether Kaloti will be extradited back to Columbia to face the charges against him.

At this point, information is very limited. Check back for details.

