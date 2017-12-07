Deputies: Tip leading to arrest on fire set at gentleman's club could net up to $6,000

Deputies say a tip leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for setting a local business on fire could lead to a reward of up to $6,000.

The victim of the crime is offering a $5,000 reward on top of the usual Crimestoppers $1,000 reward.

Deputies say on November 8, they responded to LaRoice Gentleman's Club located at 119 Carrie Anderson Road in reference to a burglary in progress.

When they arrived on the scene deputies say they found the building on fire with a white Chevy Impala crashed into the front doors of the building. An investigation by the Columbia Fire Department determined the fire had been intentionally set.

Deputies are now urging anyone with any information about this incident to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

